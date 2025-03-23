Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the Fit India Run in Dehradun where he appealed to people to exercise for half an hour daily, eat nutritious food and stay away from addiction.

CM Dhami also participated in the programs organised under Fit India Run on the occasion of completion of 03 years of the State Government (Service, Good Governance and Development) at Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, Dehradun.

CM Dhami, who reached among the players, encouraged the players by doing push-ups and inspired them to stay fit. The Chief Minister also met the players and administered the Fit India oath to them. The Chief Minister also distributed drones to the youth who performed best in the drone course being run in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Youth Welfare Department.

The Uttarakhand CM said, "Today three years of the state government have been completed. These 3 years were dedicated to service, good governance, development and public interest." Seeing the youth, he recalled his childhood days and said that he too used to spend most of his time in physical, sports activities in childhood. He said that all the players who have brought glory to the country today, their journey started under extraordinary circumstances. He appealed to the youth to have a strong will and an alternative-free resolution for their dreams in life.

CM Dhami has appealed to the people of the state, especially the youth, to exercise for half an hour daily, eat nutritious food and stay away from addiction. He said that all the youth together have to increase the pride of Uttarakhand.

"The fitness of the common citizen is the strength of the state of Uttarakhand. We all together have to make fitness a part of our daily routine." he added and urged everyone to keep themselves fit and also inspire the people around them to stay healthy.

The Uttarakhand CM said that Fit India Movement is the way to realize the dream of a healthy and strong India. "Fit India is also the basis of a healthy mind and a vibrant soul. Only a fit Uttarakhand will create a prosperous Uttarakhand. Where every person will progress and contribute to the progress of the state." he said.

The Chief Minister said that PM Narendra Modi started the Fit India Movement for the healthy lifestyle of the countrymen. "This Fit India Movement has now become a mass movement which has reached every home, village and city. The state government is also walking shoulder to shoulder in this mission. He said that the government is increasing sports facilities in the state," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had made the entire country aware about obesity and proper eating habits from Uttarakhand itself. He said, "The state successfully hosted the 38th National Games. Which was also praised by the Prime Minister in the Mann Ki Baat program. In the 38th National Games, the players of the state performed brilliantly and won 103 medals and secured seventh place in the medal tally. The state government also decided to double the prize money given to the medal winning players of the state and employ all the medal winners of the state in various departments under out of turn appointment."

The Chief Minister added that international-level sports facilities are being developed in the state of Uttarakhand and sports equipment is also being purchased.

"Many schemes like Chief Minister Udyaman Khiladi Yojana, Chief Minister Protsahan Yojana have been started with the aim of keeping the boys and girls of Uttarakhand state fit and making them aware about sports. Apart from this, facilities are being provided to provide sports kits to players participating in national games, rail/bus fare to players of state teams participating in national competitions, and financial assistance to players in case of sports injury/accident." Dhami said. (ANI)

