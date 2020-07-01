Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved Rs 1,267.40 lakh for the establishment of ICU in four hospitals of the states to combat COVID-19.

As per an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), an amount of Rs 356.70 lakh been sanctioned for Sub District Hospital Kotdwar, Rs 343.19 lakh for Sub District Hospital Ranikhet, Rs 274.51 lakh for District Hospital Tehri and Rs 293 lakh for Community Health Center Mussoorie.

Also Read | GST Day 2020: Check Current GST Rates, List of Important Items and Slabs Under Goods And Services Tax in India.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,831 confirmed cases in Uttarakhand including 681 active, 2,111 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 39 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)