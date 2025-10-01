Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the state-level program organised at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Dehradun, on the occasion of 'International Day of Older Persons.'

During the event, CM Dhami felicitated senior citizens who have made significant contributions to society.

The Chief Minister highlighted various government schemes aimed at the welfare of senior citizens, including initiatives related to old-age pensions, healthcare services, and the strengthening of care centres.

He also interacted with the elderly participants, listened to their concerns, and invited their valuable suggestions.

Earlier on September 29, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday flagged off the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Social Welfare Multipurpose Camp Rath from the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami said the state government has launched a special outreach campaign for the poor, which will run for 125 days.

"The Uttarakhand government has launched a campaign aimed at reaching out to the poor, which will run for 125 days. Approximately 240 camps will be organised in blocks, gram sabhas, panchayats, tehsils, and districts to address local problems," he said.

The Chief Minister added that officials at all levels will take part in the drive to ensure easy access for citizens.

"Officers at all levels will participate, ensuring that people do not need to travel far for solutions. The campaign will simplify, resolve, and expedite issues, aligning with the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the vision of Prime Minister Modi," CM Dhami said.

He further underlined that the initiative would focus on marginalised communities.

"The goal is to ensure that marginalised, scheduled castes, tribes, and backward classes, who often lack access to schemes, are informed, benefit from them, and integrate into the mainstream," he said.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, over the next 125 days, the Rath will travel across various rural areas of the state, organising 240 multipurpose camps to extend the benefits of central and state government welfare schemes to the poor and underprivileged sections of society. (ANI)

