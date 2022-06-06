Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his grief over the death of three people in a road accident on Sukhidhang-Danda-Midar motor road under Pati, Champawat.

According to the CMO, Dhami directed treatment of the injured and announced assistance of Rs two lakhs to dependents of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

