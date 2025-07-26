Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to the Kargil martyrs by offering floral wreaths at the Shaheed Smarak on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Shaurya Diwas) at Gandhi Park, Dehradun. The Chief Minister also honoured the families of the Kargil martyrs on this occasion.

According to a release, during the program, the Chief Minister announced the construction of ECHS and Sainik Vishram Grih in Kaleshwar of Chamoli district and Sainik Vishram Grih in Nainital. He said that through Upanal, ex-servicemen will be sent abroad for employment. In which 50 per cent will also be civilians. 22500 people of the state are being given employment through Upanal. The process of regularisation is also being taken forward.

The Chief Minister said that the country "will always remember the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland." He said that the war waged by the soldiers of India against the enemy in the valleys, mountains, and winds of Kargil is still echoing with the same intensity.

During the Kargil War, the brave soldiers of India displayed indomitable courage, excellent strategy, and unparalleled valour and forced the enemies to kneel. The Chief Minister said that 75 soldiers from Veerbhoomi Uttarakhand were martyred in the Kargil War," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with boosting the morale of the soldiers of the country, the army is being equipped with state-of-the-art technology and weapons. Recently, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the army brought Pakistan to its knees in just four days through Operation Sindoor.

He said, "Operation Sindoor gave a clear message to the enemies that those who destroy the vermilion of India's sisters and daughters are wiped out. Our army answers the enemy's bullets with bullets. He said that this is the new India, which gives a befitting reply to every nefarious act of the enemies."

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, many decisions have been taken related to the One Rank-One Pension Scheme, the construction of the National War Memorial, an increase in the defence budget, and the strengthening of infrastructure on the border. He said that the state government has increased the ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of the martyrs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and also increased the lump sum and annual amount given to the soldiers decorated with all the gallantry awards from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatch. The ex-gratia amount of Param Vir Chakra has been increased from Rs 50 lakh to 1.5 crore.

The Chief Minister said that one member of the family of the martyrs is being accommodated in a government job, and the period for applying for this has also been increased from 2 years to 5 years. Along with free travel arrangements in Transport Corporation buses for gallantry award-winning soldiers and ex-servicemen in the state, a 25 per cent discount in stamp duty is also being provided on the purchase of property up to Rs 25 lakh for serving and ex-servicemen.

Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi said that our forces have become very strong under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of soldiers were martyred in the Kargil war, in which 75 soldiers of our state were martyred, out of which 31 martyred soldiers were from the Dehradun area. He said that 1831 soldiers from Uttarakhand have been martyred so far, out of which 1528 soldiers have received bravery awards. 344 Vishisht Seva Medals have been awarded to the brave soldiers of Uttarakhand. The central and state governments are working together for the welfare of soldiers. The state government has given a government job to one dependent of the family of martyred soldiers. Through which 37 people have been employed so far. (ANI)

