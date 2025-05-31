Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved a proposal to celebrate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur with great reverence and enthusiasm across the state, according to an official statement.

The announcement was initially made by the Chief Minister on May 22, 2025, during the ceremonial opening of the portals of Shri Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site, in Rishikesh.

After the approval of the proposal by the Chief Minister, the state will now organise grand commemorative events to mark the occasion and honour the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki, is remembered for his profound spiritual teachings and ultimate sacrifice. He laid down his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and human dignity.

Beyond the Sikh community, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings offer universal messages of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice. His martyrdom stands as a symbol of resistance against oppression, and his life continues to inspire the pursuit of peace, tolerance, and equality.

In a world grappling with conflicts and divisions, Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy reminds us that peace lies in embracing shared humanity, respecting differences, and upholding fundamental rights.

By embracing his teachings, we can work towards creating a more inclusive, peaceful, and harmonious world, where love, compassion, and justice prevail, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

