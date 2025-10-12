Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): A delegation from the Uttarakhand Unemployed Association and technical diploma holders met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday at his residence in Dehradun.

On this occasion, the representatives expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that the state government has respected the sentiments of the youth by taking serious cognisance of the complaints regarding irregularities in the examination process and deciding to cancel the concerned examination.

The office bearers of the association said that the steps taken by the government to ensure transparency and fairness in the examinations have instilled confidence and hope among the youth. They added that the promptness and sensitivity with which the government acted on this issue marks a historic decision in the interest of young aspirants.

Chief Minister Dhami assured the representatives that the state government is fully committed to a recruitment process based on merit and transparency. He stated that the government's clear message is that there will be zero tolerance towards corruption, cheating, or any unfair practices in any recruitment examination in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that any injustice to the hard work and talent of the youth will not be tolerated. He highlighted that the government has implemented the anti-cheating law, taking strong measures to ensure transparency in the examination process. With the enforcement of this law, any individual or organisation attempting to influence the examination process will face the strictest action.

He further added that the government is continuously working to ensure that every eligible young candidate receives a fair opportunity and that a complete atmosphere of transparency and trust is established in all competitive examinations of the state. He emphasised that the hard work, dedication, and honesty of Uttarakhand's youth are the greatest assets for the state's future, and the government is always committed to protecting their interests.

The association's representatives requested the Chief Minister to further strengthen anti-cheating provisions in future examinations and to conduct recruitment processes within a time-bound framework. The Chief Minister appreciated their suggestions, affirming that transparent recruitment is the hallmark of good governance, and the State Government is consistently working in this direction.

Present on the occasion was the President of the Unemployed Association, Ram Kandwal, along with other office bearers. (ANI)

