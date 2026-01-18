Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Sunday participated in the 'Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony' organised by Dev Sanskriti University in Haridwar.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Centenary Celebration is a heartfelt expression of the nation's gratitude towards the ascetic life, selfless service, and unbroken spiritual practice of the revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma. He said that Mataji's entire life is a radiant symbol of sacrifice, renunciation, and penance, which has given direction and a new vision to countless lives. He added that the Gayatri Parivar cannot be confined within the limits of a single organisation; it is a stream of the age's consciousness that guides the upliftment of the individual, society, and the nation.

Recalling the spiritual consciousness of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that pilgrimage sites such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Adi Kailash are the heartbeat of India's soul. In such a sacred environment, this Centenary Celebration conveys a message of renewed awakening of Indian culture, values, and spiritual traditions.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continuously working to preserve the original character of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that the Uniform Civil Code has been implemented in the state, and strict anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have also been enacted. He further informed that more than 10,000 acres of illegal encroachment have been removed across the state.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this Centenary Celebration, a confluence of service, spiritual practice, and values, will prove to be a milestone in building a new era. He noted that the great civilisations of the world were formed through collective character-building. When individuals in society adopt moral values, discipline, and a spirit of service as the foundation of their lives, only then does a strong culture and lasting civilisation emerge. The Centenary Celebration is an important effort to awaken this collective consciousness.

The Dalnayak of the Centenary Celebration and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti University, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, said that this event is not a function of renunciation in isolation, but rather the "Lost and Found Department" envisioned by Yugrishi Pujya Acharyashri, where individuals rediscover themselves and their responsibilities. He said that this fortune is not standing at anyone's door waiting; instead, this event itself opens the door to one's destiny.

Giving a message of social transformation, he said, "By the oath of the Ganga, by the oath of the Yamuna, this fabric will change. Some of us must change, some of you must change--only then will this era change."

He emphasised that self-transformation is the first condition for social change, stating that when an individual dares to change themselves, the foundation for nation and society-building becomes strong. The objective of the Centenary Celebration is to awaken this very consciousness, enabling positive change at the level of thought, conduct, and action. (ANI)

