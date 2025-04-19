Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday congratulated students on the results of the state board exams.

The CM also motivated students and stated that failure was not the end but the beginning of a new resolution.

Taking to social media X, the CM wrote "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the students who passed the 10th and 12th board exams of Uttarakhand Board of School Education. I pray to God that you all keep touching new heights of success. Students who could not succeed this time, do not be disappointed, failure is not the end but the beginning of a new resolution. Try again with confidence and determination."

In the combined merit list of the state, Kamal Singh Chauhan, student of Vivekanand VMIC Mandalsera, Bageshwar and Jatin Joshi, student of HGS SVMIC, school of Haldwani district of Nainital jointly secured the top position by securing 496/500 marks i.e. 99.20 per cent in the high school examination, as per a release.

1,09,859 candidates appeared in the high school examination 2025, out of which 99,725 candidates passed.

The total result was 90.77 percent, in which the pass percentage of boys was 88.20 percent and the pass percentage of girls was 93.23 percent.

Meanwhile, on April 18, Dhami emphasised the need to improve student attendance in the Higher Education Department, while also highlighting the importance of promoting vocational, entrepreneurial, and employment-oriented education, according to a press statement.

These instructions were given by CM Dhami to the officials, during a review of the Higher Education Department, in the Secretariat.

The CM said that after obtaining a higher education degree, special focus should be placed on skill development to connect youth with employment opportunities. In line with the human resource requirements of other countries, youth should be provided with both skill development and foreign language training. To supply skilled human resources for overseas employment, training should be designed according to the specific demands of different countries by coordinating with foreign embassies.

The Chief Minister emphasized that to ensure quality and employment-oriented higher education, professors must also be trained in modern technologies. Special attention should be given to the availability of teaching aids to make learning more engaging. Libraries in universities and colleges must be well-stocked with adequate books, and laboratories should be equipped with all the necessary apparatus. (ANI)

