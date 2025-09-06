Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6(ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a high-level meeting held on Saturday at his residence, directed that any compromise with public health will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Dhami instructed district magistrates, police, and the health department to jointly launch an intensive campaign to completely eliminate the production and sale of counterfeit medicines in the state.

He emphasised that the strict action must be taken against those involved in the fake drug trade, and their entire network should be dismantled.

The Chief Minister stated that addressing the issues of families affected by the Dharali disaster, along with ensuring their rehabilitation, relief, and livelihood support, remains the government's top priority. He directed that the committee headed by the Revenue Secretary should submit its report at the earliest. Based on the committee's report, large-scale rehabilitation and relief efforts will also be carried out in other disaster-affected areas of the state.

Uttarakhand CM instructed that a widespread Swadeshi (indigenous products) campaign be launched across the state, calling it an important step toward building a self-reliant India, an official release said.

Dhami urged ministers, administrative officers, and government employees to actively promote the use of indigenous products. He directed that priority be given to indigenous goods and equipment in government procurement, and that local products be utilised as much as possible in government programs and events. He noted that recent changes in the GST slabs will further encourage indigenous products.

Speaking about the Agniveers of the state, the Chief Minister directed that proper training arrangements be ensured for them. Special training programs should be organised from time to time at the Police Training Centre for this purpose.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is fully committed to fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state in its vision document. He instructed officials to work with greater speed in implementing all commitments made in the public interest. He added that the government is working with firm determination while keeping in mind the sentiments and aspirations of the people. (ANI)

