New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, to coordinate with the district administration and take appropriate steps for channelisation to drain out the water from the lake formed due to debris in the Syanachatti area of Uttarkashi district.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take effective and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of local residents.

He also directed to ensure the availability of food, cooking gas, medicines, as well as petrol-diesel and other essential commodities for the residents of Syanachatti, as well as those living in safe places.

Secretary Disaster Management informed that efforts are on to open the lake formed due to debris in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district. Public Works Department, SDRF, Irrigation Department and other related agencies are engaged in opening a part of the lake.

"The water level of the lake has decreased by about 2 feet in the last one hour."

He further informed that water is currently being drained from a part of the river, though full channelisation has not yet been achieved due to swamp conditions.

"Channelisation has not been possible yet due to the swamp. Other options are also being considered by the relief and rescue team," as per the release.

He appealed to the local population to remain calm and not pay attention to any kind of rumours.

As per the release, teams from SDRF, NDRF, the fire brigade and the irrigation department have reached ground zero using rafts.

District Magistrate of Uttarkashi, Prashant Arya, is present at the site, and drones are being used to monitor the entire area.

Teams from the Health, Revenue, and Food Supply Departments are also on standby at ground zero.

District Magistrate Arya urged residents of Syanachatti not to panic. "The lake water will be drained out soon. All necessary safety measures are being taken by the administration," he said. (ANI)

