Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 8 Assistant Accountants and 342 Gram Panchayat Development Officers of the Panchayati Raj department in the appointment letter distribution ceremony organised by the Panchayati Raj department at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence.

Assistant Accountants have been selected through the Public Service Commission and Gram Panchayat Development Officers have been selected through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

While congratulating all the selected personnel, the Chief Minister said that the appointed accountants and Gram Panchayat Development Officers are not only the primary unit of the democratic system but are also its foundation.

"The stronger the Panchayati Raj system is, the stronger our democracy will be, only then Suraj's vision can be realized. All of you play an important role in conveying the problems of the people standing at the last end of the society, their complaints to the government and making the public welfare works done by the government reach the people," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the government itself is reaching out to the last person of society, empowering him and providing him the benefits of various schemes.

"Today, whether it is LPG gas connection, electricity connection, water connection, construction of Izzatghars under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or other schemes, the deprived section of the society is also included in the centre of every scheme of the government. In the government running under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our priority is to fulfil the needs of the deprived," he said.

He said that we are continuously making efforts that development should not be limited to cities only, but its benefits should reach all the people in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said that the soul of India resides in the villages, but in the past this was not given due attention and from the point of view of development, the villages were kept at the lowest position and the money sent for the villages did not reach there.

"The government led by Prime Minister Modi completely changed this situation. The government launched the Jan-Dhan Yojana, opened bank accounts of more than 50 crore village people across the country, and made Post Office Payment Bank reach to the villages using post offices and today its effect is visible in every village of the country. The money from the schemes is going directly into the people's accounts," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is doing every work for the development of villages, which could not be done earlier due to lack of willpower.

He said that if youth remain dedicated to the development of villages with the spirit of upliftment of their villages, then there can be no hindrance in the development of villages. He appealed to the employees to work considering the villages as their home, so that the development of the villages can get wings.The Chief Minister said that earlier there was a lack of transparency in the recruitment examinations, but we worked to bring transparency in the recruitment examinations and after the enactment of the country's most stringent anti-copying law in the state, examinations are now being conducted in a time bound manner along with transparency.

He said that it is a result of the anti-copying law that we are working every day to provide employment to eligible youth in different departments by providing them with appointment letters.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, works of public interest are being carried out by moving forward on the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. "Today, Uttarakhand is moving ahead in an unprecedented environment of development and trust, fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The goal of a developed Uttarakhand is the collective goal of all of us and it can be achieved only through collective efforts," he further said.

He appealed to all the youth of the state to cooperate in the efforts being made to fulfil "optionless resolution" to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country. (ANI)

