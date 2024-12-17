Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 45 newly selected candidates under the Home and Provincial Guard Force Department at an event in Dehradun on Tuesday.

The selected candidates included 11 lab assistants under the Home Department and 34 regional youth welfare officers under the Provincial Guard Force Department.

CM Dhami congratulated all the newly selected candidates. He said that today a new beginning of your life is taking place.

CM Dhami expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full dedication and honesty in their field of work. "If we start work with a regular routine, every path is easy. He said that to fulfil the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop India by 2047, everyone will have to make a special contribution in their field of work," Dhami added.

CM Dhami said that in the last three and a half years, appointments have been provided to more than 19 thousand posts in government services in the state.

"The recruitment process for many posts is slow. After the implementation of strict anti-copying laws in the state, all the recruitment examinations have been completed on time with complete transparency," Dhami said.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav. On this occasion, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 11 schemes worth Rs 83 crore and inaugurated a scheme worth Rs 1.80 crore in Bageshwar district. The Chief Minister also made several announcements to further accelerate the development of the district, according to a release.

Describing the Kanda Mahotsav as a priceless heritage of the state, the Chief Minister said that this festival has played a major role in preserving the state's rich traditions and making a unique contribution in passing them on to future generations. This festival provides a platform for our small traders, artisans and farmers to display and sell their products.

The Chief Minister said that our folk culture is our basic identity and wherever we are in life or wherever we go in the world, our first identity is that we are residents of Uttarakhand. We should always be proud of the culture of Uttarakhand, the attire of Uttarakhand and the food of Uttarakhand, said the release.

He said that it is because of such events that our folk culture becomes even stronger. He also praised the efforts of the organizers for doing a wonderful job of preserving our cultural heritage and taking it to the new generation. (ANI)

