Mumbai, December 17: The IPO of Concord Enviro Systems will open for bidding on December 19. Shares are priced between INR 665 and INR 701 each. Investors can buy a minimum of 21 shares and multiples of it. The bidding will close on Monday, December 23.

Concord Enviro Systems' IPO includes a fresh issue of INR 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46.40 lakh shares, amounting to INR 325.32 crore from promoters and existing shareholders, aiming to raise a total of INR 500.32 crore at the upper price band. The proceeds will be utilized for investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures, capital expenditure, technology upgrades, market expansion, and general corporate purposes. The anchor book for the IPO is set to open on December 18. Mobikwik IPO Allotment Date: Check GMP, Subscription Status and Know How To Check Allotment Status Online.

Concord Enviro IPO Opening Date

The Concord Enviro Systems Initial Public Offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for public subscription on December 19, 2024. This marks the date when investors can begin applying for shares of the company. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, December 17: Stock Jumps 4.7%, Reaching INR 19.15 After Positive Market Movement.

Concord Enviro IPO GMP

As of December 17, 2024, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Concord Enviro Systems IPO stands at an estimated INR 57 per share. This suggests a strong level of interest and confidence among investors ahead of the IPO launch. The premium reflects a favourable market sentiment, indicating that the offering is expected to perform well upon listing.

Concord Enviro IPO Price Band

The price band for the Concord Enviro Systems IPO has been set between INR 665 and INR 701 per share. This range gives investors the opportunity to apply within this span, depending on their investment preferences.

Concord Enviro IPO Closing Date

The closing date for the Concord Enviro Systems IPO is December 23, 2024. Investors will have until this date to subscribe to the offering.

Concord Enviro IPO Allotment Status

The allotment status for the Concord Enviro Systems IPO is expected to be finalized on December 24, 2024. After the allotment, refunds and transfers of shares to Demat accounts will take place on December 26, 2024.

Concord Enviro IPO Listing Date

The listing date for the Concord Enviro Systems IPO is scheduled for December 27, 2024. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

