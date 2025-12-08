Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his grief following the demise of five people from the state in the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in North Goa's Arpora that claimed 25 lives.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "We have received the extremely distressing news of the demise of five people from Uttarakhand in the horrific fire incident in Arpora, Goa. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. In this hour of grief, the state government is committed to providing every possible assistance to the families of the deceased. We are in constant contact with the Goa government to ensure that the mortal remains of the departed are delivered to their families at the earliest."

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed, who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident, attain a place at His divine feet, and that He grant the grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable pain," he further said.

Goa Police on Monday announced the arrest of a fifth individual in connection with the devastating fire at the nightclub.

According to police, the latest accused, Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, 49, a resident of Punjabi Basti, Sabji Mandi, Delhi, oversaw daily operations of Birch by Romeo Lane on behalf of the owners. He has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.

A Goa Police team is currently in Delhi to trace and arrest the owners of the establishment, who continue to remain wanted in the case.

Officials from multiple government departments involved in issuing permits and licences to the club have also been summoned for questioning to examine potential compliance lapses and procedural violations. Police officials said the investigation is being conducted on priority and further action will follow based on its findings.

Meanwhile, club owner Saurabh Luthra on Monday expressed "profound grief" over the tragedy and assured full cooperation with authorities and the families of the victims.

In an Instagram post, Luthra said the management was "deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives" and stood in "unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured," adding that they would extend "every possible form of assistance and support."

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at the upscale establishment in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident that has put a spotlight on safety protocols, fire preparedness and licensing procedures across Goa's hospitality industry.

Earlier, four individuals, including three General Managers and a Bar Manager, were arrested and remanded to police custody. They were identified as Rajiv Modak (Chief General Manager), Vivek Singh (General Manager), Rajveer Singhania (Bar Manager) and Priyanshu Thakur (Gate Manager).

Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar confirmed that an FIR has also been registered against owners Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra.

Following the incident, the Goa government constituted a high-level committee comprising the District Magistrate and senior officials from police, forensic, fire and emergency services.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a Magisterial inquiry and directed officials to submit a report on procedural lapses within a week. (ANI)

