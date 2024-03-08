Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state on Maha Shivratri and Women's Day and unveiled projects worth over Rs 700 crore in Haldwani.

Greeting the people of the state on Mahashivratri and Women's Day, Chief Minister Dhami said that the original form of Devbhoomi will not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost.

Also Read | Delhi Police Cop Suspended for 'Kicking' Muslim Men Offering Namaz on Road in Inderlok; Area Tense After Video Goes Viral.

As per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Chief Minister Dhami laid the foundation stone and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 778.14 crore in Haldwani, which include Kathgodam Roadways Bus Terminal, RTO office and other schemes on Friday."

The Chief Minister said that this construction work including roadways, bus terminal, RTO office, and driving centre in Haldwani should have been completed years ago, but were not carried out by the previous governments due to their lack of will.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Minor Girl Dies of Suspected Heatstroke After Dad Forgets Her in Car and Goes To Work.

Citing the violence in Haldwani earlier, CM Dhami said, "Our government will not rest until every rioter who carried out the Banbhulpura incident is put behind bars. Whoever is guilty of stopping the work of the law will be investigated. Recovery will also be sought from the same rioters who have damaged government property in the state."

The Chief Minister also presented cheques to 10 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the occasion. Also, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, cheques worth Rs 4 crore 6 lakh 50 thousand were presented to 10 NGOs under Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

Under the Chief Minister Minority Medhavi Balika Protsahan Yojana, cheques of Rs 10 thousand each were given to 40 girls in the district in the program.

Motorized tricycles were given to 7 Divyangjans and wheelchairs were given to 10 Divyangjans by the Social Welfare Department and 25 farmers of the Agriculture Department were honoured.

A cheque of Rs 10 lakh was presented from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Relief Fund on the damage to the two-wheelers of journalists in the Banbhulpura incident.

A video based on Eja Baini Mahotsav was also launched by the Chief Minister on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that a dangerous conspiracy of encroachment on government land has been going on for a long time on a sacred land like Devbhoomi.

Government lands of the Irrigation Department, Forest Department, Municipal Corporation and other departments were being occupied by building alleged religious places to occupy them.

The government has freed about 3,500 acres of land from encroachment by running an encroachment-free campaign.

CM Dhami said that the encroachment campaign will continue in Devbhoomi in future as well as the government understands the pain of the people.

As per the release, CM Dhami said that in the interest of the state, laws have been made regarding anti-copying law, uniform civil code and conversion, this will help in protecting the interests of youth and women as well as maintaining the character of Devbhoomi.

The Chief Minister said that it has always been our goal that Uttarakhand should have all-round development and Uttarakhand should move forward rapidly on the path of progress.

Adding further Chief Minister Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working day and night to connect the person standing at the last end of Uttarakhand to the mainstream of development.

"The government's goal is to take the stream of development to the last person of society, for this the government is working day and night. We have dreamed of building a developed Uttarakhand, for which we are moving forward with a 'clear vision'. Both our policy and intention are clear, due to which we are continuously moving the development journey of the state forward," said the CM.

The Chief Minister further said that special campaigns are being conducted for infrastructure, environmental protection and modern development as well as cultural development in the state.

"To create new employment opportunities in the state, to stop migration in the state, to promote tourism and to improve the basic facilities of the state, a blueprint of policy plans has been prepared by the government," he said.

The Chief Minister added that the construction of Roadways Bus Terminal, RTO Office, and driving centre will not only increase employment opportunities but will also promote tourism in this area.

"Now the general public will not have to wander here and there for vehicle-related work. We have taken the 'options resolution' to make Uttarakhand a developed state. With the trust and cooperation of the God-like people of Uttarakhand, we will succeed," stated the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)