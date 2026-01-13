Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Lohri, wishing them happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2010887917116551260?s=20

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Lohri, filled with joy and enthusiasm. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and renewed energy into your lives, this is our heartfelt wish."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings for Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, asserting that the festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Over US Imposing 25% Tariffs on Nations Trading With Iran.

"Heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu. These festivals are symbols of India's rich agricultural traditions and national unity. On this occasion, we also express our gratitude towards nature. Through these festivals, we convey our thanks to the farmer benefactors. My best wishes are that these festivals bring happiness and prosperity into everyone's lives," the 'X' post said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on Lohri and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the citizens.

"Heartfelt greetings on the festival of 'Lohri', a symbol of enthusiasm, zeal, and new energy. May this festival be a means of happiness and prosperity for all," the 'X' post said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes on Lohri, calling it a festival of joy and celebration that brings boundless happiness and prosperity to citizens.

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on the occasion of Lohri. On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, heartfelt congratulations to everyone. May this festival of joy and celebration bring boundless happiness and prosperity into your lives," Kharge wrote on 'X'.

Magh Bihu, a major harvest festival of Assam, marks the end of the harvest season in Magh and is celebrated with community feasts.

Along with Lohri, Pongal, Sankranti, and Uttarayan, it represents the diverse ways harvest festivals are celebrated across India.

Lohri celebrations, particularly in northern India, are marked by bonfires, traditional foods, and folk songs, adding warmth and joy to the festive season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)