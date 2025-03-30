Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Wish all the people of the state on the occassion of Chaitra Navratri. I pray to Maa Shailaputri, who fulfills all the wishes of her devotees and grants them success, that happiness, prosperity and advancement come in your lives."

Also Read | 'May This Auspicious Occasion Bring New Enthusiasm': PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Chaitra Navratri, Various Festivals.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/1906164477957112081

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival and wishes on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar).

Also Read | Mumbai: Police Identify 16-Year-Old Mother After Newborn Found in Airport Washroom, Claims Miscarriage; Probe Underway into Possible Stillbirth.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Meanwhile, devotees have gathered in large numbers to visit the Maa Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar for darshan.

The temple of Maa Mansa Devi is located on Shivalik Mountain. It is believed that Maa Mansa Devi listens to her devotees' true wishes and fulfils them. That's why people from all over the country come here during Navratri to have darshan and tie a thread as a symbol of their wishes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)