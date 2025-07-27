New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Hariyali Teej.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the festival was a symbol of unbroken prosperity and abundance.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Through 124th Edition of His Monthly Radio Programme.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Hariyali Teej, a symbol of unbroken prosperity and abundance.

May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives; this is my prayer to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati," the post read.

Also Read | PM Modi 2-Day Tamil Nadu Visit: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Rajendra Chola Millennium Celebrations in Tiruchirappalli Today, Will Release Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajendra Chola I.

Significantly, Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the month of Shravan. The festival of Hariyali Teej holds importance in Hinduism because on this day, Lord Shiva accepted Mother Parvati as his wife after her rigorous penance. This festival is also celebrated as the reunion of Shiva and Shakti. On this day, married women fast for the long life of their husbands.

From green bangles to green sarees and suits, as the name suggests, 'Haryali Teej' is all about the colour green. Women dress up in traditional attire along with 16 adornments and get together to ride swings and to listen to old folklore of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Ghewar is a popular dish in the Teej festival and comes in different varieties, and is the most commonly savoured sweet on the day. Other sweet delicacies made on this day include kheer, mal-pua and halwa.

Also called 'Hariyali Teej', the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in Northern and Western parts of India to pray for the well-being of their spouses. The word 'haryali' means greenery and represents the monsoon season, a time when downpour brightens up the surroundings.

Earlier on July 19, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh participated in the celebrations held ahead of the festival by Delhi Study Group, a prominent socio-political-cultural NGO. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)