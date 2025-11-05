Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday delivered an extensive and historic address in the special session of the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of statehood, highlighting in detail the 25-year developmental journey of the state, its remarkable achievements, and future resolutions, according to an official press release.

The Chief Minister stated that the formation of Uttarakhand was not a sudden event, but rather the culmination of years of relentless struggle, immense sacrifice, and the martyrdom of thousands of activists.

He paid heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs, agitators, and former Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and public representatives who contributed to the creation of the state.

He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand today stands among the leading states of the country in various sectors. The state's economy has expanded 26 times, and per capita income has risen 18 times. Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the country on NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index and has also achieved the top rank nationally in farmers' income growth rate.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the state government has implemented over 30 new policies in recent years, resulting in significant progress in various sectors, including industry, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare, and women's empowerment. During the Global Investors Summit, investment agreements worth over Rs 3.56 lakh crore were signed, of which projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded.

He further stated that by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law, the state government has taken a historic step toward equality, justice, and women's empowerment. Along with this, stringent laws such as the Anti-Conversion Act, Anti-Riot Act, Land Law reforms, and Anti-Cheating Law have strengthened the state's commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

The Chief Minister informed that over 26,000 youths have been provided government jobs through a transparent recruitment process, while more than 1.65 lakh women have become "Lakhpati Didis." He added that provisions related to reservation, pension, and identification cards for statehood activists have been further strengthened to honour their contributions.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, with the vision of "Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India," is moving swiftly toward Prime Minister Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. He expressed confidence that with the collective efforts of the state's 1.25 crore citizens, Uttarakhand will soon emerge as one of the best-performing states in the country. (ANI)

