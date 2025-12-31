New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated a significant recruitment event for the state's police and fire services, emphasising its role in strengthening security and law enforcement across Uttarakhand.

Speaking with ANI on the occasion, Dhami said, "Today's event will prove to be a milestone in enhancing Uttarakhand's security and law and order. A total of 104 police officers and 23 second-officer recruits from the fire services are being given appointment letters."

Highlighting the inclusion of women in the recruitment drive, the Chief Minister added, "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us, as 14% of the recruits are women who have secured their place."

The ceremony underscores Uttarakhand's commitment to building a capable and inclusive workforce for maintaining public safety and emergency services in the state.

Earlier, ahead of the New Year, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approved the promotion of nine IPS officers at a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Abhinav Kumar, will be promoted to the rank of Director General. He is currently serving as Additional Director General (Security and Intelligence) in the state. In addition, the DPC has approved the promotion of eight other IPS officers.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 3.16 crore for organising camps in Nyay Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of all districts under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, which has been underway since December 17, 2025. The initiative aims to deliver government welfare schemes and services directly to the people and ensure on-the-spot resolution of public grievances.

In addition, Chief Minister Dhami has accorded several necessary approvals for the implementation of Chief Ministerial announcements, with related government orders issued immediately.

These include Rs 50 lakh for the development of the trekking route from Suvalekh to Chandika Ghat and the Chandika Ghat fair site in the Pithoragarh Assembly constituency; Rs 67.45 lakh for the construction of a trekking route from Jamradi to Rantoda Badkhet in Vin area of the Pithoragarh Assembly constituency; Rs 50.68 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in major markets of the Salt Assembly constituency in Almora district; and Rs 39 lakh for proposed construction works and solar chain-linked fencing in Adarsh Gram Panchayat Sarkot of the Karnaprayag Assembly constituency in Chamoli district, as per the release. (ANI)

