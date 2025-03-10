Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a review meeting with stakeholders for the smooth and safe conduct of the Char Dham Yatra.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami highlighted the significance of the Char Dham Yatra as a crucial pillar for the state's economy, supporting local businesses such as hotels, taxis, and homestays.

Also Read | Holi 2025: Bihar BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul Asks Muslims To 'Stay Indoors' on Holi, Gets Slammed by Tejashwi Yadav (Watch Video).

"For Uttarakhand, Char Dham Yatra is a major medium of business and economy. Char Dham Yatra is the lifeline because it facilitates the hotel business, taxis, tourist guides, and homestays. Several of the products made by women are distributed. People from across the world come to Char Dham. So, to ensure that the Yatra is good, safe and smooth for everyone, we had a review meeting today. On the basis of the experience of previous Yatras, we held discussions with stakeholders and invited suggestions from them," the Uttarakhand CM said.

"We have started the Winter Yatra this year. Discussions have been held for making a master plan for the winter seats. It will be done," he said.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice Case in Gujarat: Occultist Hacks Minor Girl to Death With Axe in Front of Her Mother in Chhota Udepur, Places Victim’s Blood on Temple Stairs.

On March 6, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the State has launched Winter Yatra to support the livelihoods of those dependent on the Char Dham Yatra.

Addressing a public rally here today, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who joined the initiative, marking a pivotal moment in the State's efforts to sustain tourism year-round.

"Char Dham Yatra is an important base of the economy of Uttarakhand. Lakhs of people associated with this Yatra receive employment opportunities, from hoteliers to taxi drivers and from local shopkeepers to trip organisers. During winter, when the portals of the four dhams close, these people's business gets affected. Seeing this, we began the historic Winter Yatra this year. I had urged the Prime Minister to participate in this Yatra and accepting that, PM is among us today," Dhami said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)