Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a virtual meeting with the District Magistrates of all 13 districts in the state on Monday, reviewed the progress of development works, road construction, and other schemes. During the meeting, CM Dhami received feedback from the district magistrates.

On Sunday, CM Dhami inaugurated the Vatsalya Ganga Ashray in Haridwar in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mahamandaleshwar Parmanand Maharaj. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and offered prayers to the River Ganga.

Chief Minister Dhami appreciated the work done by Sadhvi Ritambhara for "destitute daughters" and called it "divine".

CM Dhami said, "The divine work of giving new life to destitute daughters under the leadership of Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji is a strong symbol of hope, compassion and reconstruction in the society." He said that the lives of many daughters have changed in a positive direction due to his project. This is truly an inspiring example of social service.

CM Dhami and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offered prayers to the Ganga river in Haridwar.

CM Dhami said, "Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has come to take God's blessings. Tomorrow, she will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath. I extend best wishes to her...After 27 years, a government has been elected in Delhi which is working for the development of Delhi..."

Earlier, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta heaped praise on CM Dhami on Sunday for his developmental work in the state, which she said serves as an inspiration for the national capital.

Addressing the gathering during her visit to Haridwar, Gupta said, "... The work done by CM Dhami in Uttarakhand is an inspiration for Delhi. Pushkar Singh Dhami extensively campaigned in Delhi during the Vidhan Sabha elections, interacting with the voters who hail from Uttarakhand..." Hours after taking a dip in the Ganges, the Delhi Chief Minister asserted that her government is continuously working towards cleaning the Yamuna river in the national capital.

Addressing a public rally in Haridwar, Gupta said, "Yesterday, we performed the aarti of Yamuna ji in Delhi, and today I took a dip in Ganga ji. Today, I want the blessings of all the saints sitting on this stage that one day we will be able to take a dip in Yamuna ji. Yamuna is dry; there is no water in it, and the water that is there is very dirty. I have to work continuously to achieve this goal of cleaning the Yamuna River..." (ANI)

