Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a three-day Winter Tourism Conclave as a significant initiative to promote the winter Char Dham Yatra and boost tourism activities, while connecting local communities with year-round employment opportunities.

The conclave witnessed the participation of 50 tour operators from across the country in collaboration with the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI). In addition, 50 tour operators from the state level and 50 from the local level also took part. Registered representatives of the Hotel Associations of Uttarkashi and Barkot, trekking organisations from Uttarkashi and Sankri, and other stakeholders actively participated in the event. Through this platform, deliberations were held on the vast potential of winter tourism, with an emphasis on developing Uttarakhand as a year-round tourism destination.

Also Read | Ghee Scam After Sabarimala Gold Theft? Kerala High Court Orders Vigilance Probe Into INR 35 Lakh Misappropriation Linked to Sale of Adiya Sishtam Ghee.

As part of the three-day conclave, tour operators from across the country will visit the winter abodes of Maa Ganga at Mukhba, Maa Yamuna at Kharsali, and the Kedarkantha trek base camp at Sankri, thereby promoting winter tourism nationwide.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Dhami said that the Winter Tourism Conclave is not merely a formal dialogue but a collective effort to give a new direction to tourism in Uttarakhand. He welcomed and encouraged tour operators, travel agents, hotel owners, homestay operators, taxi and transport union representatives, and those associated with adventure tourism.

Also Read | UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Raise Objection.

He noted that major cities across the country are grappling with pollution, rising temperatures, traffic congestion, and stress. In such a scenario, Uttarakhand can emerge as a "Natural Healing Destination", and the government is continuously working in this direction. He said that Uttarakhand is no longer limited to the Char Dham Yatra alone; it is steadily becoming a major hub for wellness, nature, adventure, culture, yoga, meditation, and sustainable tourism.

Highlighting the crucial role of tour operators, the Chief Minister said that creating trends and building a destination into a brand lies in their hands. He stressed that the time has come to transform Uttarakhand from a four- or six-month tourism state into a twelve-month tourism state. The objective of the government's winter tourism policy, he said, is to ensure that mountains do not remain deserted, hotels do not shut down, taxis do not stand idle, homestays are not empty, and youth are not forced to migrate for employment. With tourism active throughout the year, the state's economy will also witness significant improvement.

Interacting with all stakeholders, the Chief Minister assured that the government is ready to extend full support at every level--be it permissions, connectivity, infrastructure, or marketing assistance. The tourism department is further strengthening the single-window system, digital approvals, and fast-track support for investors.

He emphasised that tourism does not only mean large hotels. Tourism becomes meaningful when a village woman's homestay is occupied, local youth drive taxis, mountain youth become trekking guides, folk artists get platforms, and farmers' produce reaches tourists directly. To achieve this, the government has simplified the homestay policy, connected women through the "Lakhpati Didi" scheme, launched local guide training programs, and integrated "Vocal for Local" with tourism.

Stressing environmental and cultural preservation, the Chief Minister said the government seeks development, but not at the cost of destruction. Protecting the environment, preserving local culture, and connecting the last person in the village with tourism form the core of the government's responsible tourism model. He urged tour operators to include destinations such as Uttarkashi, Harsil, Mukhba, Nelang, Chamoli, Auli, Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, and border villages in their tour packages, assuring them of the government's full support.

Sending a message to youth and investors, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is fully prepared for investment, as tourism is not just a business here but the largest engine of employment. Ensuring work for hotel owners, homestay operators, taxi drivers, and travel agents, and giving every village a distinct identity, remains the government's core objective. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)