Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 118th All India Farmers Fair and Agricultural Industry Exhibition held at Pantnagar University. On this occasion, he inaugurated the newly developed pulse varieties produced by Pantnagar University and released a book titled Pantnagar Pravah.

Addressing the Silver Jubilee Statehood Seminar and Dialogue Session organised at the fair, Chief Minister Dhami said that over 400 stalls have been set up in this year's Farmers Fair and Agricultural Exhibition, out of which more than 200 stalls have been installed by industries, startups, and entrepreneurs associated with the agricultural sector from various states across the country. He emphasised that such events are not limited to the display of agricultural products and machinery but also serve as vital platforms for the exchange of knowledge, experience, and innovation among farmers, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

He added that through these agricultural fairs, farmers get the opportunity to learn about the latest agricultural technologies, improved seeds, modern equipment, and new research--all in one place--while also sharing their experiences and learning from experts.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the modern technologies and innovations showcased at the fair would enable farmers to complement traditional methods with scientific approaches, making agriculture more productive, sustainable, and profitable. This, he said, would not only increase their income but also strengthen and enrich the state's agricultural system.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted, India is rapidly moving toward realising the vision of becoming a "Developed Nation." In this spirit, the Central Government is continuously striving to double farmers' incomes. Today, more than 11 crore farmers across the country are receiving financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, through which nearly 9 lakh farmers in Uttarakhand are provided Rs 6,000 annually.

He highlighted that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for major crops has seen historic increases to ensure fair prices for farmers, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana offers them a protective shield against losses caused by natural calamities, crop diseases, and pests. Through the Soil Health Card scheme, scientific testing of soil is helping farmers understand nutrient deficiencies and required fertilisers, thereby improving both yield quality and land fertility. Numerous initiatives, such as PM-Kisan Maandhan Yojana, Millet Mission, Horticulture Development Mission, Agricultural Equipment Subsidy, Drip Irrigation Schemes, and Digital Agriculture Mission, are also benefiting farmers.

He said that recognising agriculture as a key engine of development in this year's Budget, the limit of Kisan Credit Card loans has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Alongside promoting natural farming, special focus has been laid on irrigation and agricultural technology. The Prime Minister has also launched the Rs 24,000 crore "PM Dhan Dhanya Agriculture Scheme" and the Rs 11,500 crore "Pulse Productivity Mission" to boost pulse production.

The Chief Minister stated that, under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the State Government is fully committed to the upliftment and prosperity of farmers.

"In Uttarakhand, farmers are being provided interest-free loans up to Rs 3 lakh, and through the Farm Machinery Bank scheme, up to 80 per cent subsidy is being offered for purchasing agricultural equipment. Irrigation through canals has been made completely free. To enhance farmers' income, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the construction of polyhouses, under which around 350 polyhouses have already been established with assistance of nearly Rs 115 crore. Additionally, farmers are being given a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal on wheat procurement, and sugarcane prices have been increased by Rs 20 per quintal. To advance rainfed agriculture in hill regions, the state has approved the Rs 1,000 crore "Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rain-fed Farming Project," CM Dhami said.

He further said that the government is also focusing on increasing fruit production along with vegetables.

"Recently, policies for apples, kiwis, millets, and dragon fruit have been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Under these policies, farmers are being provided up to an 80 per cent subsidy to promote horticulture. Grants are also being given for the establishment of grading and sorting units to improve the quality of produce," he said.

He appealed to agricultural scientists to conduct research on traditional farming systems and to study how our ancestors preserved agricultural heritage, maintained soil fertility, and ensured quality over generations. He urged scientists to quickly transfer their research and modern technical knowledge to farmers so that it becomes a means to increase production and income, thereby strengthening the agricultural economy.

The Chief Minister added that, apart from discussing the progress of farmers, the gathering also aimed to hold a dialogue on the Anti-Cheating Law and the Uniform Civil Code in the state. During the session, Pantnagar University student Pooja Joshi spoke on the Uniform Civil Code, Niti Sharma on the progress of the Farmers Fair, and Nidhi Awasthi on the Anti-Cheating Law, while Seema Rani of 'Smriddhi Farmers Producer Organisation' shared her success story in farming.

Speaking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Chief Minister stated that the government has taken a historic step by implementing a uniform law and ensuring equal rights for all citizens in the state. He stated that different personal laws for various communities had created discrimination and injustice. The UCC aims to eliminate these disparities and establish a common legal framework for all citizens. He emphasised that the UCC is not against any religion or sect, but is a constitutional effort to eradicate social evils and ensure equality and harmony. Unfortunately, due to vote-bank politics, some parties did not implement the UCC for decades after independence, even though most major Muslim and civilised countries of the world already have it in place. Despite challenges, with clear intent and public support, no change is impossible. He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to preserving the cultural values and demography of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Manmohan Singh Chauhan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing the UCC and the Anti-Cheating Law. He stated that under the Chief Minister's guidance, the university is making progress in research and development, and integrated farming is being promoted throughout the state. He informed that the per capita income of the state has now risen to Rs 2.61 lakh, reflecting a 26 per cent growth rate. He further mentioned that 507 stalls have been installed at the fair, with nearly 20,000 farmers having participated so far. (ANI)

