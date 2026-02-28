Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a programme at Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College, Haldwani, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 40 development projects worth Rs 147.28 crore.

According to the release, this includes the inauguration of 23 projects costing Rs 72.38 crore and the foundation laying of 17 projects amounting to Rs 74.90 crore.

The Chief Minister stated that these projects will accelerate the pace of development in Nainital district.

He said the state government is working swiftly towards building a "Developed Uttarakhand," and the state is progressing continuously across all sectors. Several historic decisions taken by the government, he added, are serving as an inspiration for other states.

He further said that along with development, the government is also committed to preserving the state's heritage. Emphasising that the sole objective is to move Uttarakhand forward, he reiterated that the government has implemented landmark decisions such as the Uniform Civil Code, a strict anti-copying law, and an anti-conversion law.

He reaffirmed his commitment that no one will be allowed to tamper with the state's culture, heritage, and sanctity.

Among the 23 projects inaugurated were: a 30-meter span motor bridge over the Shipra River; a technology lab at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Haldwani; tube well constructions at Kotabagh, Mahadevpuram, Jhaluwajhala, Belpokhra, and Bailpadav; construction of a laboratory at the Women's College; installation of stabilizers at tube wells in Lalkuan; 14 drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission -- including Haripur Lachhi, Kalupur Pokhariya, Jeetpur Raikwala, Devalatalla, Bhawan Singh Nawad, Basantpur, Kishanpur Raikwala, Chorgalia Aamkheda, Jayram Parma, Haldauchaur Jaggi, Bhawanipur Krishna, Padlipur, Bhagwanpur Durgapur, and Bakutiya; and the construction of a building at the Veterinary Hospital in Ramgarh, among other works, as stated in the release.

On the occasion, under the Chief Minister's announcement, compliance and the Special Plan Assistance (SPA) programme, he also performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Haldwani-Kathgodam source and treatment augmentation drinking water scheme, approved at a total cost of Rs 154.43 crore. (ANI)

