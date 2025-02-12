Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the wrestling and hockey competition organised under the 38th National Games at the Vandana Kataria Sports Stadium in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his pride in hosting the National Games, calling it a significant opportunity for the people of Uttarakhand and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting the state the honour of hosting the prestigious event.

Also Read | Pradeep Baijnath Pandya in Legal Trouble: Sebi Slaps INR 2.83 Crore Demand Notice on Former CNBC Awaaz TV Anchor, 7 Other Entities.

CM Dhami emphasised that all the events of the National Games are proceeding smoothly, with players from various states having a positive experience in Devbhoomi.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state's improved sports infrastructure, which has played a crucial role in enhancing the athletes' performance.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Visit Cardache Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Facility in Cadarache (See Pics).

He also proudly noted that Uttarakhand has made significant progress in the medal tally, ranking among the top ten, a major improvement from its 25th position in the 37th National Games held in Goa.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed Uttarakhand's success in the 38th National Games, stating that the state has made significant strides in the field of sports.

He emphasised that Devbhoomi is on its way to becoming a recognised sports hub, with players in the state now having better opportunities to succeed.

He mentioned that a number of new sports facilities have been established in Haridwar and Dehradun, including velodromes, swimming pools, and cycling tracks. Many events that were previously held in temporary structures in other National Games are now being conducted in permanent venues in Uttarakhand.

Dhami further stated that the improved sports infrastructure is contributing to the development of the state's athletes, who have been performing excellently and increasing Uttarakhand's position in the medal tally.

He expressed his confidence that the state will continue to grow as a centre for sports excellence. He also highlighted sports as a key medium for promoting a drug-free Uttarakhand, offering children a positive alternative to addiction.

The Chief Minister also addressed preparations for upcoming events, including the Sharadiya Kanwar Yatra starting on February 15.

He assured the public that the state government would make proper arrangements for the Yatra.

Additionally, preparations for the Char Dham Yatra and the Prime Minister's visit for the winter Yatra are underway. The closing ceremony of the National Games will be held in Haldwani on February 14, and plans for the Nanda Raj Jat Yatra and the Ardh Kumbh in 2027 on the banks of the Ganga are also progressing.

On the occasion of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, Chief Minister Dhami extended his wishes and praised Sant Ravidas's inspirational life. He announced that the state would observe a holiday in honour of Sant Ravidas and urged future generations to draw inspiration from his teachings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)