Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted a field inspection of the disaster-affected areas in Syanachatti of the Uttarkashi and met the disaster-affected people, and after listening to their problems, assured them that all possible help would be provided.

A temporary lake was formed due to the obstruction of the flow of the Yamuna by debris from Gadgad Gadera in the Yamuna River near Syanachatti. The Chief Minister inspected the temporary lake built in Syanachatti and directed the removal of silt deposited in the river route, as well as increasing the quick drainage by widening the lake's mouth.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Refuses to Extend Asaram Bapu's Interim Bail, Asks Him to Surrender by August 30.

The CM directed the District Magistrate to immediately assess the loss caused to the local people due to waterlogging and debris, and submit a report. Additionally, the CM instructed the District Magistrate to declare the minimum support price of the potato crop due to the obstruction in movement.

During this, the Chief Minister conducted a field inspection of the Kupda Kunshala bridge and directed the nomination of the working agency as soon as possible, starting the construction work and arranging an alternative footpath till the movement is restored.

Also Read | Udaipur: 55-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to 17th Child at Jhadol Health Centre in Rajasthan, Husband Says Family Trapped in Debt.

CM said that the movement, which has been disrupted due to landslides, should be restored and the Yamunotri route should be made smooth and opened for the Yatra soon.

Furthermore, the CM stated that in this hour of crisis, the government is with every affected family, and after assessing the losses suffered by the affected people, all possible help will be provided as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, on CM's instruction, Uttarkashi administration is managing the temporary lake formed at Syanachatti by attempting to drain the water, which had been blocked by debris from the Garhgad drain on the Yamunotri Dham road.

Officials said, "Work is underway to widen the mouth of the lake and remove silt from the river" to manage the flow effectively and prevent any flooding risk. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)