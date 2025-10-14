New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to bring all MGNREGA workers in the state under the ambit of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, according to the CMO statement on Tuesday.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, at least 5 to 6 lakh workers must be registered under the board within the next three months. He emphasised that welfare schemes for labourers can only be truly effective when the maximum number of workers directly benefit from them.

Additionally, Chief Minister Dhami also emphasised that it is the responsibility of the labour department and Board officials to reach every worker and provide them with comprehensive information about the welfare schemes and facilities offered by the government. He further stated that all officials must ensure this information is communicated at the panchayat level and that the registration of workers should be conducted in a campaign-like manner.

The Uttarakhand CM also affirmed that the state government is committed to the social and economic upliftment of labourers. He said that the hard work and dedication of workers form the true foundation of the state's development, and it is the government's duty to provide them with every possible protection, facility, and respect.

"The development of the state is built on the toil of our worker brothers and sisters. There will be no compromise in their welfare. Bringing all MGNREGA workers under the Welfare Board is not just our goal, it is the government's responsibility," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBCWB) was under at the CM Camp Office. During the meeting, the Chief Minister transferred a total of ₹11 crore 50 lakh through the online portal and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to nearly 10,000 registered construction workers and their dependents for their welfare.

He added that the government is ensuring that every worker's family receives due honour and that their children are provided with a better future. He informed that all schemes of the board are now being integrated with digital platforms to ensure faster delivery of assistance to eligible beneficiaries.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister directed officials to regularly disseminate information about all Board schemes to workers and their dependents. He emphasised that every officer and employee must visit workers in the field, inform them of new schemes, and assist them with the application and benefit process.

He also urged workers to remain aware of their rights and stay informed about welfare schemes. He assured that the government stands with labourers in every joy and hardship, affirming that labour and effort are always worthy of respect as they shape a brighter future.

"Hard work is our strength, unity is our identity. The state government stands with our diligent labourers in every situation. Their welfare is our highest priority," said Dhami.

He called upon all officials and employees associated with the Board to make every possible effort to uplift workers and to work with dedication to bring about positive change in their lives.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that various departments of the state are performing commendably in terms of public welfare and revenue generation, with special emphasis on the Mining Department for its outstanding achievements. He noted that the unexpected increase in the state's mining revenue is clear proof that the new mining policy has been implemented effectively, transparently, and robustly.

He said that due to transparency, accountability, and strict monitoring in the mining sector, there is now no possibility of leakage or irregularities. This policy and system have now become a model for other states.

The Chief Minister announced that officials from states such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are visiting Uttarakhand to examine the operational model used in the mining sector. They aim to adopt similar policies and systems in their own regions. He added that other departments, particularly the Labour Department, must learn from the work culture, transparency, and discipline of the Mining Department to implement their tasks more effectively.

The Uttarakhand CMO stated that Dhami has instructed officials to establish similarly efficient, transparent, and result-oriented systems within their respective departments, ensuring that the public receives the true benefits of schemes on time and sustained growth in state revenue can be achieved. (ANI)

