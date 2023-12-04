Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the book "Meri Yojana," prepared by the Programme Implementation Department, Uttarakhand Government, in the form of an e-book, at the Secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.

Appreciating the efforts of the Programme Implementation Department, the Chief Minister said that an attempt has been made to explain the various schemes being implemented in the interest of the general public in simple language through the book. This will make it easier for the general public to understand public welfare schemes in simple language.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies; State Government Issues Alert to Eight Districts.

He added that this book will be useful for public representatives and the general public, as well as officers and personnel.

The Chief Minister said that to avail of the benefits of public welfare schemes run by various departments, information about the application process, how and where to apply, what the eligibility and selection process of the schemes are, and what the necessary documents are required for the application, including an easy explanation of the information related to this in simple language in the form of a book, will be useful for everyone.

Also Read | Stock Markets Surge Over 2% To Hit Lifetime Highs After Assembly Election Results; Investors Richer by Rs 5.81 Lakh Crore.

The Secretary of Programme Implementation, Deepak Kumar, said that the basic objective of publishing this book is to provide information about public welfare, self-employment, employment, skill development, training and investment schemes to the general public in simple language.

Kumar further said that this book includes basic services, certificates, and portals for about 400 schemes, policies, and programmes of about 55 departments, institutions, organisations, boards, authorities, agencies and commissions.

Through this book, information about the schemes run by all the departments of the state government in the interest of the general public is to be made available to the general public, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)