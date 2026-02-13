Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the organisation of special medical and health camps for journalists, considering their lifestyle, heavy workload, and irregular routines.

In compliance with these instructions, a one-day medical camp was organised on Thursday at the Haldwani Media Centre by the Information and Public Relations Department in collaboration with the Health and Medical Department.

Also Read | Deoria Dog Attack: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree, Injures 6 in Uttar Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal, Chief Medical Officer Nainital, and Joint Director Information Nitin Upadhyay attended the camp and reviewed the health services being provided.

On this occasion, the District Magistrate said that healthy journalism is the foundation of a strong democracy, as free, fair, and fearless media play an important role in making the administration accountable and spreading awareness in society.

Also Read | Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 Results: Congress Takes Early Lead in Urban Local Body Polls As Counting of Votes Underway (Watch Videos).

He also said that the state government is sensitive towards the health and welfare of media representatives and ensuring their health security is among its priorities.

In line with the public welfare vision of Chief Minister Dhami, the camp provided modern health facilities, including X-ray, ECG, BP, sugar, thyroid, and various blood tests. During the camp, cardiologists, orthopaedic specialists, gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, dentists, and physicians conducted comprehensive health check-ups of the beneficiaries. Necessary medicines were also distributed free of cost after the tests.

Media representatives from print, electronic, and social media, along with their family members, from Haldwani, Ramnagar, Lalkuan, and Kaladhungi, participated in the camp. More than 100 journalists and their family members benefited from the camp.

Joint Director Information Nitin Upadhyay, who was present at the camp, said that as per government instructions, such health camps will be organised from time to time in all regions so that maximum media personnel and common citizens can benefit from quality health services.

This camp is an excellent example of the state government's visionary approach, under which health services are being expanded to every section of society with the spirit of "Health for All, Development for All."

The camp was jointly inaugurated by District Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harish Chandra Pant and Joint Director Information Nitin Upadhyay. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)