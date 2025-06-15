Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Run for Yoga' programme organised at MKP College in Dehradun, where he also led a walk from Gandhi Park to the college to promote awareness about yoga among the youth, elderly and women.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister encouraged everyone to take an active part in the upcoming International Yoga Day.

He emphasised that together we have to take the ancient yoga civilisation to the masses. Sages have developed a wonderful knowledge of integrating body, soul and mind through yoga. Yoga acts as a Sanjeevani for the entire world. Yoga makes life healthy and disciplined. Today, the world is attracted to yoga.

The Chief Minister said that by adopting yoga in daily life and keeping the body and mind healthy, positivity can also be brought in society. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had proposed International Yoga Day on 21st June in the United Nations General Assembly, which was adopted by the whole world.

"Uttarakhand is the land of yoga, Ayush and spirituality. The state government is working on making Uttarakhand a global hub of yoga and wellness tourism," CM Dhami said.

The state government has recently approved the new yoga policy. Under which a subsidy of up to 20 lakhs is being provided for developing yoga and meditation centres in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the yoga centres already operating in the state are also being promoted. A grant of up to 10 lakhs is also being given to promote research in the fields of yoga, meditation, and naturopathy.

The state government is continuously working on immense possibilities for yoga and wellness. He appealed to everyone to adopt a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

