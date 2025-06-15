Bijnor, June 15: A 26-year-old kidney patient, Sarfaraz Ahmad from Phulsanda village, died during dialysis at the Bijnor district hospital of Uttar Pradesh on Friday after a power cut abruptly halted the procedure, and the hospital’s backup generator failed due to lack of diesel. The incident occurred in the middle of an official inspection, exposing severe mismanagement in the hospital’s dialysis unit.

Sarfaraz was undergoing dialysis when the power outage struck. His mother tearfully recounted, “The machine stopped midway with half his blood still inside. I pleaded with staff to start the generator, but no one helped. My son died soon after.” Medical professionals clarified that only about 200–250 ml of blood circulates through a dialysis machine at any time, but acknowledged that sudden power loss can be dangerous, especially for critical patients. Bihar Shocker: Patient Dies As Doctor Relies on YouTube Videos for Treatment in Patna, Hospital Staff Flee After Tensions Escalate.

Chief Development Officer Purna Borah, who was inspecting the hospital when the power failure occurred, found five other patients lying helplessly without power, lights, or fans. The hospital staff blamed Sanjeevani, the private agency running the dialysis unit under a public-private partnership since 2020, for repeatedly failing to supply fuel despite prior warnings. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Undergoes Uterus Surgery at Meera Hospital in Sagar Without Family's Consent, Dies Later Due to Complications; Complaint Filed Against Doctor.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, who rushed to the site following the death, seized all dialysis records and announced that a case is being registered against the agency. “There was clear mismanagement and poor hygiene in the unit. The agency will be blacklisted and action will follow,” Kaur said.

