Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his prayers at the Shri Shakti Mata Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttarkashi on Wednesday, seeking peace, prosperity, and well-being for the state and its people.

CM Dhami also attended several significant events during the day, including attending the inauguration ceremony of the Magh Mela at Ramlila Ground in Uttarkashi, where he highlighted the importance of this spiritual fair.

Speaking to the media at the event, he described Magh Mela as a sacred fair, having significance in Indian spiritual practices.

He noted that these religious gatherings help in boosting local economies and also attract devotees and tourists, thereby boosting local economies. He said the Magh Mela witnesses the arrival of palanquins of deities from various regions.

"So these fairs certainly promote our development as well as our heritage. Deities' palanquins arrive from many places, and there is a confluence of all of them here," he said.

He informed that a conclave on winter tourism has been organised at the Neem Institute alongside the Magh Mela, with many hotel owners, tour operators, and travel companies from across the country coming to the place.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Uttarayani Kauthik Fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum, Khatima, at the Seed Corporation premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a "Parvatiya Vikas Bhawan" (Mountain Development Building) and directed the District Magistrate to identify suitable land for the same.

He further declared that the Uttarayani Fair would be included in the official calendar and provided with financial assistance. At the committee's request, he also announced plans to build a permanent stage. (ANI)

