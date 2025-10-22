Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday offered prayers to Gau Mata (holy cow) at the cowshed situated at his official residence on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. Marking the festival, the Chief Minister prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said Govardhan Puja symbolises harmony between humans, animals and nature. He noted that the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of staying connected to traditions, culture, and the environment.

He added that in Hinduism, the cow is revered as a mother. Gau Mata is an integral part of Sanatan culture and agrarian life. Serving and protecting cows strengthens our lives, as many families depend on cattle rearing and cow service for their livelihood. Cow conservation is not only a matter of faith but also a means of livelihood and self-reliance.

The Chief Minister appealed to everyone to work collectively towards the service, protection, and preservation of cows. He said that the state government is actively promoting the construction and operation of cow shelters (Gau Sadans) for stray cattle.

The Chief Minister further informed that earlier, Rs 5 per day per animal was provided for the upkeep of stray cattle housed in cow shelters, which has now been increased to Rs 80 per animal per day. Additionally, the state government has made provisions for a 60% subsidy for the construction of private cowsheds.

He informed that around 54 cow shelters are currently under construction across the state and reiterated that the government will continue to work for the protection and welfare of cows.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. Govardhan Puja is not only a religious festival but also a celebration that honours and expresses gratitude towards nature and farmers. May this sacred festival bring prosperity, happiness, and abundance into the lives of all of you; this is our prayer," Dhami posted on X. (ANI)

