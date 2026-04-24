Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Mahila Jan Aakrosh Rally held at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Friday. During the event, he also joined thousands of women in a protest march (padyatra) from Parade Ground to Ghantaghar.

The Chief Minister stated that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was introduced to ensure women receive their rightful representation in the country's democratic system. However, he claimed that due to a lack of numbers in the Lok Sabha, the bill could not be passed, alleging that the opposition conspired to deprive women of their rights. He added that women across the country will raise their voices against injustice, as they are now more aware and conscious of their rights.

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He further said that by obstructing the Prime Minister's efforts to secure rights for half of the population, the opposition has committed a grave wrongdoing against the nation. He emphasised that Prime Minister Modi considers women as the foundation of building a "New India" and has undertaken several historic initiatives to empower them.

These include the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Ujjwala Yojana, and Jan Dhan Yojana, which have connected millions of women to the banking system. He also highlighted efforts like the Startup initiative, the Lakhpati Didi scheme to promote self-reliance, and the abolition of the practice of triple talaq to support women's progress.

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The Chief Minister added that, inspired by the Prime Minister, women are advancing in every field across the country. He noted that a daughter from the tribal community has reached the highest constitutional office and that Nirmala Sitharaman has been entrusted with the significant responsibility of the Finance Ministry.

He also stated that the state government is fully committed to the welfare and empowerment of women. In Uttarakhand, 30% reservation has been implemented for women in government jobs.

To ensure their safety and rights, a Uniform Civil Code has been enforced in the state. Additionally, through initiatives such as the Rural Livelihood Mission, Sashakt Behna Utsav Yojana, and the Chief Minister Women Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme, women are being connected to self-employment opportunities. He added that more than 265,000 women in the state have already become "Lakhpati Didis." (ANI)

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