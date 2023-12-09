Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached the BJP office in Dehradun and paid his last respects to former Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' by offering flowers on his mortal remains.

The Chief Minister said that the demise of Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' is an irreparable loss for the BJP family.

He prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and grant patience to the bereaved family.

"The news of the demise of former Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand and senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat 'Gaonvasi' ji is extremely sad. His contribution in strengthening the organisation in the state will always be unforgettable. May God grant the blessed soul a place at His feet and the bereaved family members the strength to bear this loss," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

BJP leader and former minister and MLA Mohan Singh Rawat, also known as "Gaonvasi', breathed his last on Friday. He was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)

