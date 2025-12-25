Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in the Atal Smriti Vyakhyan Mala-2025 programme organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at Lekhak Gaon, Thano, Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Atal Auditorium.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said that it was the "revered Atal Ji" who granted statehood to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that through this programme, a meaningful effort is being made to convey "Atal Ji's" thoughts, democratic values, and spirit of national devotion to the younger generation. The Chief Minister said that the entire life of the late "Atal Ji" was a living symbol of patriotism, democratic dignity, and human values.

The Chief Minister said that, "as an inspiring poet, Atal Ji gave voice to emotions through his powerful words." He added that it would always remain a matter of pride for him that during his student life, as an ABVP activist, he had the opportunity to receive guidance and blessings from the former Prime Minister in Lucknow. As Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee paved the way for making India a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant nation.

"From the Pokhran nuclear tests to the Golden Quadrilateral project, and from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to the telecommunications revolution, every decision taken by Atal Ji gave a new direction to the country. By successfully completing the full term of India's first coalition government, he proved that when the objective is national progress and upliftment, different political parties can come together to run a stable government. Atal Ji initiated a new work culture based on service, good governance, and welfare of the poor, which played a significant role in bringing even the last person in the queue into the mainstream," CM Dhami added.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is working towards making India strong, prosperous, capable, and self-reliant. Today, special action plans are being prepared for every sector, and systematic efforts are being made towards building a developed and self-reliant India. Initiatives such as Startup India, Vocal for Local, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India are giving concrete shape to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said that world-class expressways, ring roads, highways, and elevated roads are becoming the identity of New India. About 99 per cent of villages in the country have been connected by roads, and highways are being constructed at the rate of 34 kilometres per day. The Chief Minister said that revered Atal Ji had a deep and emotional bond with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. It was under his leadership that the state of Uttarakhand was formed, fulfilling decades-old aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister said that inspired by former PM Vajpayee and under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is continuously working with the resolve to meet the aspirations of the people. From villages to cities, farmers to youth, women's power to the workforce, and traders to employees, the state government has formulated numerous schemes for the welfare of every section of society and is effectively implementing them on the ground.

He further stated that according to the survey report of the Migration Prevention Commission, there has been a remarkable 44 per cent increase in reverse migration.

The state has secured first place in the country in increasing farmers' income and has emerged as a leading state in providing employment opportunities to youth.

In the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index for the year 2023-24, Uttarakhand has ranked first in the country. Along with this, several historic decisions have also been taken by the state government. (ANI)

