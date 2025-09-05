Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid floral tribute to former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said that Dr. Radhakrishnan spread the light of values, sanskars and knowledge in the society through education. His philosophy of life will always inspire us.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his heartfelt wishes on Teachers' Day to dedicated teachers across the country. He said that teachers are the strong pillars of nation-building and their role is significant in providing the right direction to the coming generation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted all the teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day, as informed in the official statement from the Chief Minister's office on Friday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister, while paying homage to former President, educationist and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, said that teachers are the true nation builders," read the CMO statement.

"Teachers play an important role in building the character of the students and making them worthy citizens. Teachers have a big role in building the nation by educating the students and also in giving a new direction to society," the statement added.

Emphasising further the role of a teacher in implementing schemes and programs, the CMO statement said, "Teachers also have an important participation in the implementation of schemes and programs run by the state government for the development of education."

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967. Born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Radhakrishnan was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.

Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975. His birthday, September 5, is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day' in India, paying tribute to his contributions to education and philosophy. (ANI)

