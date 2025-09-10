Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

"On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, eloquent orator, social reformer, and Bharat Ratna recipient, Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Ji, countless salutations," stated his 'X' post on Wednesday.

"Your thoughts will forever continue to inspire us towards public service and national service," Dhami's X post read further.

Meanwhile, he also extended his wishes to CP Radhakrishnan on his victory in the Vice Presidential election.

"Congratulations and best wishes to CP Radhakrishnan on becoming the 15th Vice President of India. We are confident that your experience, dedication and leadership will further strengthen democracy and the nation will continue to move forward on the path of progress... This is a strong victory for NDA," CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM on Tuesday convened a review meeting via video conferencing from the Chief Minister's residence in response to the recent political developments occurring in the neighbouring country of Nepal.

According to the release, the meeting was attended by the district administrations of Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar, along with officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the state police.

The overall security situation along Uttarakhand's international borders with Nepal was thoroughly reviewed. CM Dhami directed officials to launch intensive checking campaigns along the Nepal border and keep strict watch on the activities of any anti-social or disruptive elements.

He further emphasised the need for continuous monitoring of social media to curb the spread of rumours, misleading information, or provocative content, ensuring timely action when necessary.

He instructed the district administrations to maintain constant coordination with central security agencies and the SSB. He also stressed that surveillance systems should be strengthened through the collective participation of local villagers, gram committees, police forces, and forest department officials in the border areas.

He added that all entry routes along the borders must be regularly monitored, and special vigilance should be exercised on cross-border movement. (ANI)

