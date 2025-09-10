Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit Losing Rafale Jets and S-400 Systems During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Manipulated Video

Mumbai, September 10: Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admit that India lost Rafale jets and the S-400 Air Defence System to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor? A video circulating widely on social media claims exactly that, showing a clip of the Army Chief making shocking statements. In the video, the Army Chief can be further heard stating that losing high-value military equipment was more damaging than casualties on the battlefield.

The clip alleges that four Rafale jets and a Pakistani hypersonic missile worth millions destroyed an S-400 system, prompting India to call for a ceasefire due to these losses. The video further claims that these military setbacks caused significant economic and strategic consequences for India, suggesting that the Chief of Army Staff personally confirmed the losses and the subsequent decision to end hostilities. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Manipulated Video of Indian Army Chief Admitting to Losses During Operation Sindoor

As per official clarification from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit, Upendra Dwivedi has not made any statements regarding the loss of Rafale jets or S-400 Air Defence Systems. The viral video is a digitally manipulated clip using AI, designed to mislead viewers and create panic. The original, unedited footage comes from General Dwivedi’s interaction at the AIMA National Management Convention and does not contain any reference to losing Rafale jets or the S-400 Air Defence System. Did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Link Nepal Protests to Hindu Rashtra on X? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Handle Is Not Official Account.

Fact Check: Indian Army Chief Did Not Admit Losing Rafale Jets

🚨 Beware of AI-manipulated propaganda! A digitally altered video of the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, is circulating online in which he can be seen making false claims about India losing Rafale jets and the S-400 Air Defence System to Pakistan during Operation… pic.twitter.com/dEZvKtNo3I — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 10, 2025

AI-generated misinformation is increasingly being used to mislead the public and incite panic. Social media users are advised to verify content against official sources and avoid sharing unverified clips. In conclusion, the claim that the Indian Army Chief admitted to losing Rafale jets and the S-400 system to Pakistan is entirely fake.

Claim : A video circulating online shows Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi allegedly stating that India lost Rafale jets and an S-400 missile system to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check has confirmed the video is digitally altered, and General Dwivedi has made no such statement. Full of Trash Clean

