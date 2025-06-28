Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami plants sapling along with his mother and son (Photo/CMO)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami planted a sapling along with his mother Bishna Devi on Saturday under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Chief Minister's son Diwakar also planted a sapling on the occasion. This initiative aims to inspire every person to plant a tree in honour of their mother so that environmental protection can be made a mass movement through emotional attachment.

Also Read | Long-Awaited Relief for Retired Government Employees? 8th Pay Commission May Reduce Commuted Pension Restoration Period from 15 to 12 Years.

During this, CM Dhami said, "Mother is the first guru of life, and the environment gives us life. It is our duty to serve both mother and nature. This campaign also gives the message of responsibility towards the environment in society."

Furthermore, the CM appealed to the people of the state to plant a tree in memory of their mothers and take care of it themselves.

Also Read | 'Hearts of 140 Crore Indians Beat With You': PM Narendra Modi Talks to India's 'First Astronaut' Shubhanshu Shukla Onboard ISS (Watch Video).

Earlier, CM Dhami planted a Sita Ashoka sapling at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of World Environment Day as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the state's people to participate in this holy work and serve nature while respecting their mother.

This campaign is dedicated to maternal respect and environmental protection, encouraging every person to plant a tree in honour of their mother.

Dhami also greeted people on World Environment Day and urged them to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative by planting at least one tree and protecting the environment. "

"Conservation of nature and environment is both our cultural heritage and responsibility. Under the leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has been started to promote environmental conservation," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Let us all promote this campaign and plant a tree in the name of Mother and ensure our participation in environmental protection," his post added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative that combines environmental conservation with a tribute to mothers, on June 5, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)