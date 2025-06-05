Dehradun (Uttarakhand), June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday planted a Sita Ashoka sapling at the Chief Minister's residence on the occasion of World Environment Day as part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, according to the release statement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the state's people to participate in this holy work and serve nature while respecting their mother. This campaign is dedicated to maternal respect and environmental protection, in which every person is encouraged to plant a tree in their mother's name.

Forest and Environment Minister Subodh Uniyal and Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan also participated in the event by planting trees.

Earlier today, Dhami greeted people on World Environment Day and urged them to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One tree in the name of mother) by planting at least one tree and protecting the environment. "

"Conservation of nature and environment is both our cultural heritage and responsibility. Under the leadership and guidance of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has been started to promote environmental conservation," Dhami said in a post on X.

"Let us all promote this campaign and plant a tree in the name of Mother and ensure our participation in environmental protection," his post added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ek Ped Maa ke naam, an initiative that combines environmental conservation with a tribute to mothers, on June 5, 2024, exactly one year ago.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at least 80 crore saplings were planted between June and September, through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.

The Prime Minister also greeted people today, urging them to deepen their efforts to protect the planet and complimenting people working at the grassroots level for environmental conservation. (ANI)

