Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reached Bhu-Vaikunth Shri Badrinath Dham despite bad weather, where he duly welcomed the devotees from the country and abroad by performing puja-archana and got information about the facilities available on the travel route, according to an official press statement.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the devotees, took direct feedback on the travel arrangements and instructed the officials that the devotees should not face any inconvenience at any level. He said that under the master plan, the development work going on for the pilgrims and local people in Badrinath Dham will be completed at a fast pace.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Bhandara organised at Badrinath Dham, distributed prasad to the devotees and also took the prasad himself.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also shared information about a special resolution on this occasion - he got the first puja of the year 2025 done in the four Dhams in the name of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi. He prayed for the prosperity of the nation in all the four Dhams including Badrinath and to provide new energy to Prime Minister Modi for national service.

Chief Minister Dhami witnessed the historic moment of opening of the doors of the four Dhams this year. He is the first Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to mark his presence on the day of opening of the doors of all the four Dhams. He also became the first Chief Minister of the state to reach the opening of the doors of Yamunotri Dham, for which the local rights holders expressed their gratitude to him.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the religious places of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are getting global recognition. He expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, Chardham Yatra 2025 will break all the records so far, not only in terms of the number of devotees but also in terms of arrangements.(ANI)

