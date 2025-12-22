Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], December 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Almora for the "Janata Ke Dwar" initiative, where a large number of people welcomed him.

"Janata Ke Dwar" is a multi-purpose public outreach camp public outreach camp in Almora, inclusive of "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" and "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore".

Under the themes "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" and "Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore," a multi-purpose public outreach camp was organised.

During the roadshow, a massive crowd warmly welcomed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Facilities and services from 23 departments are delivered through these camps on a single platform. Such camps are being organised across different parts of the state for a period of 45 days. Under the leadership of CM Dhami, the government is working as a true partner of the people.

In a separate event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the "Sansad Khel Mahotsav" at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Stadium in Almora on Monday. The sports festival has been launched to promote the Fit India, Fit Uttarakhand vision. Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta was also present at the event.

According to the state government, under CM Dhami's leadership, a new sports culture is taking shape in Uttarakhand, with sports infrastructure being developed at scale. The government's new sports policy aims to recognise and encourage athletes' talent across the state.

CM Dhami said, "Our government, with the aim of making Uttarakhand a sports hub, is planning and implementing a sports league plan in the state. Under this plan, 23 sports academies will be established in eight major cities of the state, through which 920 world-class athletes and thousands of other players will receive high-level training. Furthermore, our government is also working rapidly towards establishing Uttarakhand's first sports university in Haldwani and the first women's sports college in Lohaghat." (ANI)

