Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari case, respecting the request and sentiments of the late Ankita Bhandari's parents.

The Chief Minister clarified that the government's objective has always been, and will continue to be, to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner from beginning to end.

Also Read | AP TET Keys 2025: Final Answer Keys of Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Download.

He stated that as soon as information about the extremely tragic and heart-rending incident involving the late Ankita Bhandari came to light, the state government acted without any delay, with complete sensitivity and impartiality. Considering the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was immediately constituted under the leadership of a woman IPS officer.

The Chief Minister informed that all the accused connected with the case were promptly arrested, and effective and strong legal prosecution was ensured by the state government. As a result, none of the accused was granted bail during the investigation and trial. After a thorough investigation by the SIT, charge sheets were filed against the accused, and upon completion of the hearing, the trial court awarded life imprisonment to the accused.

Also Read | What Is Online Grooming? Warning Signs Parents Need To Know.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this clearly demonstrates that the state government ensured justice throughout the entire process with fairness, transparency, and determination. He also mentioned that in recent days, separate FIRs have been registered regarding certain audio clips circulating on social media, and investigations into those matters are continuously underway.

The Chief Minister stated unequivocally that the government's intent is completely clear and that no fact or evidence will be ignored. Speaking emotionally, he said that Ankita was not just a victim, but also our sister and daughter.

He further informed that he recently met the late Ankita Bhandari's parents, during which they requested a CBI investigation into the case. Respecting this request and their sentiments, the state government has decided to hand over the investigation of this case to the CBI.

"We thought that her parents were the most affected, and we should certainly hear them. I spoke with them, and they said that there should be a CBI investigation. Honouring this, we are recommending a CBI investigation into the matter," he said.

He reiterated that the state government has always been committed to ensuring justice and will continue to remain firmly and sensitively dedicated to securing justice for the late sister Ankita Bhandari. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)