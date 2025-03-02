Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the Disaster Control Room at IT Park, Dehradun, for the second consecutive day to review the ongoing rescue operation for Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped in Mana, Chamoli.

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday released a detailed report on the avalanche that occurred near the BRO camp at Mana Gate in Joshimath on February 28. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing at a war footing under the direction of CM Dhami.

Meanwhile, providing an update on the situation today, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "Yesterday, doctors have confirmed 4 deaths. Earlier, the total number was 55, but now we have the information that one of the workers was on unauthorized leave, and he is home. The total number has reduced to 54, out of which 4 people are still missing."

A senior officer said on Saturday that search and rescue operations for the four missing Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers have been temporarily halted at the site of the avalanche-hit Mana area of the Chamoli district following heavy snowfall and poor weather conditions.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), "Rescue operations have been temporarily halted due to heavy snowfall and bad weather conditions. Teams remain on standby to resume at the earliest opportunity. Further updates to follow."

After the avalanche incident on Friday, the state government deployed extensive aerial rescue operations, including one MI-17 helicopter, three Cheetah helicopters, two Uttarakhand government helicopters, and an AIIMS Rishikesh air ambulance for evacuation efforts. The Chief Minister had also directed authorities to deploy additional helicopters if required.

Rescued individuals had been airlifted to Joshimath and received treatment at the Army Hospital. Nearly 200 personnel from disaster management forces, including the Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, district administration, police, health department, and fire services, were engaged in relief efforts. (ANI)

