Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reviewed the situation with senior officials at the State Disaster Control Room following the cloudburst incident at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district.

Earlier today, he stated that State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other teams are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at the landslide-hit Silai Band area in Uttarkashi district.

In a post on X, the CM wrote, "In the tragic incident of a landslide in the Silai Band area of Barkot Tehsil, Uttarkashi district, it has been reported that some workers are missing. Teams including SDRF, NDRF, and others have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations."

The CM further stated he was in constant contact with the concerned authorities. "I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety," the post further read.

Meanwhile, as many as nine workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after a cloudburst severely damaged the construction site at Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, while speaking to ANI, stated, "Due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg of Uttarkashi district, a hotel under construction has suffered heavy damage. Eighty-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing."

"Eight-nine workers staying at this under-construction hotel site are missing," Arya stated, adding that the Yamunotri route has also been severely impacted. He also informed that the Yamunotri Marg had also been affected by the heavy rainfall and debris.

Furthermore, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours amid a heavy rain alert. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI that the pilgrimage has been temporarily halted as a precaution.

"I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag and Vikasnagar," Pandey told.

The suspension follows the cloudburst at Silai Band and the ongoing heavy rainfall, which has disrupted travel.

Continuous rainfall on Saturday caused severe disruptions across Uttarakhand, including blockage of the National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani.

In a post on X, Chamoli Police Uttarakhand stated, "The Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. Work is underway to open the road."The National Highway near Nandprayag is a critical route for pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath, making the clearance of the road a priority. (ANI)

