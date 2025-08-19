Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 57 crore for the construction of the Singtali bridge, which will connect the Garhwal and Kumaon regions of the state, stated an official release.

The total length of the proposed Singtali bridge on the Ganga river in Kaudiala- Vyasghat Motorway KKM 01 is 150 meters. The construction of the bridge will strengthen the connectivity between the two regions. With the rapid construction of the bridge, it is expected to be completed in stimulated time.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had proposed financial and infrastructural support for the bridge in the Yamkeshwar Assembly constituency of Pauri district.

On Tuesday, approved orders for the project were issued by the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of Uttarakhand.

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary said that the Finance Committee has already given the green signal to this proposal. In this way, all the obstacles in the construction of this much-awaited bridge have now been removed, which will enable the construction of the bridge to start soon.

Meanwhile, on August 17, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 24.85 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to workers and their dependents under various welfare schemes, including the Daughter Marriage Assistance Scheme, Death Grant Scheme, Maternity Assistance Scheme, and Education Assistance Scheme.

The transfer was made after the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBOCW) disposed of 8,299 applications through a special campaign conducted over the past month.

Under this, a total amount of Rs 24,85,19,700 (twenty four crore eighty five lakh nineteen thousand seven hundred rupees) was transferred to the bank accounts of the concerned workers and their dependents.

Secretary Labour Sridhar Babu Addanki and Labour Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka, Labour Commissioner informed that these 8,299 applications were disposed of by the Karmachari Board by running a special campaign in the last one month. This type of effort has been made for the first time at the board level. It was also assured that all the applications received in future will also be disposed of promptly by running a timely campaign.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the initiative and lauded the Labour Department for its performance on the Labour Cess Management Portal and e-Shram Portal.(ANI)

