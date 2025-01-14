Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the complaint related to disarray in providing proper treatment to the injured in the bus accident in Pauri Hospital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials at the camp office on Tuesday.

Along with summoning a report on the matter from the District Magistrate of Pauri, CM Dhami has also given instructions to provide all basic facilities in the hospital immediately.

The Chief Minister has directed to immediately provide an additional Rs three lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund to the family of the deceased in the bus accident and Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured.

The Uttarakhand CM has also summoned a report from the District Magistrate of Pauri in this matter, as well as said that while taking action against negligent officers and employees, all kinds of facilities should be provided in the hospital for emergencies.

CM Pushkar Dhami said that now a network of health services is available in Uttarakhand far and wide. "In such a situation, there should be no shortage in the treatment of seriously ill or injured people in hospitals. For this, along with basic facilities, availability of necessary medicines and medical staff should be ensured at all times in hospitals across the state," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed to investigate the causes of the bus accident and take action if negligence is found on the part of the officials of the Transport Department.

On Sunday, as many as five people lost their lives in Uttarakhand's Pauri Gharwal district bus accident when the vehicle lost control near the Dahalchori area and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch.

Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan informed that five people lost their lives and more than 10 people were injured in the mishap.

The bus was going from Pauri to Dahalchori when it lost control and crashed into a 100-meter-deep ditch. There were a total of 22 people on the bus, according to SDRF Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi. (ANI)

